Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,680,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,120. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

