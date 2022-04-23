Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

SUM traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 628,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.