Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 301,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,063. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

