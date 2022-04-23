Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 170.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,409,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,535,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.