Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 334.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $391,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in KeyCorp by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,941,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 993,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,425,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.