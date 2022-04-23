Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 4,827 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,852,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 103,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,436,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

