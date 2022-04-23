Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 342.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,606. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

