Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 2,375,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

