Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8,911.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $250.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

