Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 325.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,464,000 after acquiring an additional 112,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

