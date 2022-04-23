Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $182.97. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

