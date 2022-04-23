Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 1,089,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

