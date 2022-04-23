Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.72 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

