Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

