Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00184725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00390797 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.