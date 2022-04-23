Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

