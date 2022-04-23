Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 7,508,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.