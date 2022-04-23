Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 916 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.14. 767,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $217.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

