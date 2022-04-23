Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 5,153,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.25 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

