Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR traded down $7.66 on Friday, reaching $511.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.51. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.15 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.