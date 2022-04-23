Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,342,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.28. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

