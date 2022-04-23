Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $9.25 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. 330,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,708. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

