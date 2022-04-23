Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 6,895,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281,869. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

