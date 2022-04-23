Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,099. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

