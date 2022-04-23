Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 68,082,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,637,156. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

