Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,441,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. 21,903,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

