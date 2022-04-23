Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.18. 2,920,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The firm has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

