Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $20,447,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.84.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $20.27 on Friday, reaching $471.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

