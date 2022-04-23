Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 360,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,145. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

