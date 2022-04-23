Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.15. 5,863,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

