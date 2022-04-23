Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

