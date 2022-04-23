Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.95.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $20.24 on Friday, reaching $502.63. The company had a trading volume of 956,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,317. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.