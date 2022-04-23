Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$3.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE BCM opened at C$1.11 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

