Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$3.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE BCM opened at C$1.11 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
