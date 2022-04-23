Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.34 ($77.79).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ETR BAS traded down €0.60 ($0.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €52.32 ($56.26). The company had a trading volume of 4,151,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a 52 week high of €71.99 ($77.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

