Barclays Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 848,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

