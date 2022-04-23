Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $81,679.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.26 or 0.07462542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.63 or 1.00113708 BTC.

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

