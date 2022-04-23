Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.71 million and $85,723.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

