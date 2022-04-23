Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Trading Up 19%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNF)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

