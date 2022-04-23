Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.96.

BK stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

