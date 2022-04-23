Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE NTB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

