Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 48,639,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,535,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

