Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

BLL stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.