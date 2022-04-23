Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.38 ($96.10).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA opened at €110.75 ($119.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.80 and a 200-day moving average of €91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. Aurubis has a one year low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a one year high of €116.85 ($125.65).

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.