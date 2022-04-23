Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

AVYA opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $887.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

