Autonio Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $141,394.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.74 or 0.07448934 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.88 or 0.99980369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.