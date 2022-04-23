Automata Network Hits Market Cap of $62.88 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.74 or 0.07448934 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.88 or 0.99980369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

