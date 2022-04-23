Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AUB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

