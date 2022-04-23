Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to post $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.25 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

