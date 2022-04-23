Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.34 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.