APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

